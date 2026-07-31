Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 17399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.
Schneider Electric News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider Electric this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schneider Electric raised its 2026 outlook after a record first half, driven by an AI-led surge in data-center spending. The company now expects adjusted organic EBITDA growth of 14% to 19%, up from its previous forecast of 10% to 15%. France's Schneider Electric raises 2026 guidance on data-centre demand
- Positive Sentiment: The upgraded guidance reinforces expectations that Schneider Electric is benefiting from sustained investment in power-management, electrical, and cooling systems for data centers. Schneider Electric Lifts Guidance Thanks to Data-Center Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Management said it is helping develop AI infrastructure in a responsible manner, supporting the company’s positioning as a key supplier to the expanding AI ecosystem. Schneider Electric is helping develop AI infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric to “Strong Buy,” which may bolster investor confidence despite a modest adjustment to its longer-term earnings forecast. Schneider Electric Upgraded at Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Schneider Electric is reportedly in talks to acquire smart-device maker Shelly. A deal could expand its connected-home and smart-building portfolio, although financial terms and completion remain uncertain. Schneider Electric in Talks to Buy Smart Device Maker Shelly
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly reduced its FY2027 earnings-per-share estimate to $2.66 from $2.67. However, its estimate remains above the current full-year consensus of $2.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric Trading Up 1.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.
Schneider Electric Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.
The company's portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Schneider Electric, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider Electric wasn't on the list.
While Schneider Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. Get This Free Report
"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.