Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.34 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 17399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

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Schneider Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider Electric this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company's portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

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