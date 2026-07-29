Schneider National, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Schneider National has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

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Schneider National Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 790,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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