Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Mark Rourke Sells 20,312 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) insider Mark Rourke sold 20,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $714,576.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,143.96. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Schneider National Stock Up 0.7%

Schneider National stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 796,051 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schneider National to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.69.

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Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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