Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-1.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Schneider National's conference call:

Second-quarter earnings improved sharply: Adjusted EPS rose to $0.29 from $0.21 a year ago, while adjusted operating income increased 29% and the operating ratio improved 110 basis points. Earnings more than doubled sequentially, supported by pricing, productivity, cost reductions, and improved asset efficiency.

Adjusted EPS rose to $0.29 from $0.21 a year ago, while adjusted operating income increased 29% and the operating ratio improved 110 basis points. Earnings more than doubled sequentially, supported by pricing, productivity, cost reductions, and improved asset efficiency. Management said freight-market conditions are improving as regulatory enforcement and driver-supply attrition remove non-compliant and irrational capacity. Spot rates are about 15% above contract rates, supporting further pricing gains through renewals, allocation events, and increased spot exposure.

Management said freight-market conditions are improving as regulatory enforcement and driver-supply attrition remove non-compliant and irrational capacity. Spot rates are about 15% above contract rates, supporting further pricing gains through renewals, allocation events, and increased spot exposure. Schneider raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.90–$1.10 from $0.70–$1.00 and lowered net capital-expenditure guidance to $350–$400 million from $400–$450 million. The company remains on track for its $40 million cost-savings program and maintains a highly conservative 0.2x net-debt leverage ratio.

Schneider raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $0.70–$1.00 and lowered net capital-expenditure guidance to $350–$400 million from $400–$450 million. The company remains on track for its $40 million cost-savings program and maintains a highly conservative 0.2x net-debt leverage ratio. Logistics delivered double-digit revenue growth and a $4 million year-over-year increase in operating income, aided by premium project business, revenue management, greater spot exposure, and AI-driven productivity. Intermodal also grew earnings despite a 1% revenue decline and is positioned for volume growth as drayage capacity and pricing improve.

Logistics delivered double-digit revenue growth and a $4 million year-over-year increase in operating income, aided by premium project business, revenue management, greater spot exposure, and AI-driven productivity. Intermodal also grew earnings despite a 1% revenue decline and is positioned for volume growth as drayage capacity and pricing improve. The outlook still includes meaningful risks: demand remains largely stable rather than strong, driver shortages are increasing recruiting and pay costs, and a large dedicated customer loss will become more visible in the second half. Management also expects third-quarter seasonality and less logistics project revenue than in the second quarter.

Get Schneider National alerts: Sign Up

Schneider National Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE SNDR traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 in the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schneider National by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schneider National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider National wasn't on the list.

While Schneider National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here