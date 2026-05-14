Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Up 8% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.5150. Approximately 441,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,006,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Up 13.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,277,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 130,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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