Scholar Rock (SRRK) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $3.3330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 3,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $164,495.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,881.28. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 2,544 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $137,045.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,205,857.57. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $923,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,034.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,428,929 shares of the company's stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 3,126,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 124.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company's stock worth $169,289,000 after buying an additional 2,521,022 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 10,825,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,008 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,062,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $33,062,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

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