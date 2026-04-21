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Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Trading 0.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Schroder Income Growth logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares were trading up 0.3% to GBX 361 (intraday high GBX 363) with volume down ~43% versus the average session, and the 50‑day/200‑day SMAs (GBX 348.50/342.86) point to modest upward momentum.
  • The fund has a market cap of £241.17 million and a P/E of 12.23, while leverage and liquidity metrics show a debt‑to‑equity of 11.01 and low current/quick ratios (0.12/0.17).
  • It focuses on UK dividend growers and is managed by Sue Noffke; notably, the fund has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, appealing to income-seeking investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Schroder Income Growth.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 363 and last traded at GBX 361. 62,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 109,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.86. The stock has a market cap of £241.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

- Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation. - Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors. - Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities. - Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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