Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Trading 0.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

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Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

Schroder Income Growth ( LON:SCF Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 363 and last traded at GBX 361. 62,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 109,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.86. The stock has a market cap of £241.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

- Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation. - Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors. - Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities. - Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Further Reading

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