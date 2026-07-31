Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Schrodinger from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrodinger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schrodinger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,160,000 after buying an additional 1,828,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,714,767 shares of the company's stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Schrodinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,969,000 after buying an additional 218,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schrodinger by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,797,000 after buying an additional 489,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Schrodinger by 2,530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 336,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 323,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Schrodinger stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrodinger will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Further Reading

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