Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

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Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.24. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $87.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($0.46). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 48.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $408.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Scorpio Tankers's revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Further Reading

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