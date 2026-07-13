Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.7143.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,645.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.23. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 48.44%.The firm had revenue of $312.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

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