Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable's current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Tenable's FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TENB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.68.

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Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.94 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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