Scotiabank Expects Reduced Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI - Free Report) NYSE: FSM - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines' current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$476.14 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 20.79%.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
FVI stock opened at C$11.55 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.67. The business's fifty day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,526,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$20,286,427.47. This represents a 0.66% increase in their position. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
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Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d'Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.
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