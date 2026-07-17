Scotiabank Forecasts Lundin Gold's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 68.29% and a net margin of 45.73%.The company had revenue of C$788.83 million for the quarter.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$102.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.0%

LUG stock opened at C$75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$62.55 and a twelve month high of C$130.98.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold's dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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