Scotiabank Forecasts Vale's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank analyst A. Salazar now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Vale's current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Vale's FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.85.

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Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vale

In other news, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia acquired 10,464 shares of Vale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap acquired 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vale by 2,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,596,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $541,996,000 after buying an additional 39,818,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vale by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,163,896,000 after buying an additional 32,864,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,132,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $848,677,000 after buying an additional 19,397,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 15,202.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,663,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $249,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vale by 119.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,837,416 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $347,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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