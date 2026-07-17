Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get B2Gold alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 14.91%.B2Gold's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 118,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 230,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider B2Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B2Gold wasn't on the list.

While B2Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here