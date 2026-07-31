Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for Newmont FY2027 Earnings

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.07. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont's current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. Newmont has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,952. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raises earnings estimate and maintains bullish rating: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Scotiabank raises Newmont earnings estimate

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Investors buy high volume of Newmont call options

Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont versus Equinox comparison highlights competing investment factors: Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. NEM versus EQX comparison

Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock awards and ownership disclosures: Several Newmont executives, including the chief technical officer and chief operating officer, reported stock awards or changes in holdings. These routine filings may align management with shareholders, but they do not represent open-market purchases or materially change the company’s fundamentals. Newmont executive stock filings

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here