Scotiabank Has Pessimistic View of TC Energy FY2027 Earnings

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

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TRP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRP opened at $68.97 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.66.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. TC Energy's payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 7,352 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,911 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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