Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CIGI Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.36. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group's current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Colliers International Group's FY2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotia reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.00.

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Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.2%

CIGI stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.45. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company's stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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