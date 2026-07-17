Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:EDV Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV - Free Report) - Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$116.00 to C$92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.50.

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Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$65.04 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$98.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Pascal Bernasconi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.51, for a total transaction of C$990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,168 shares in the company, valued at C$701,457.68. This represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Guy Franklin Young sold 20,228 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.21, for a total transaction of C$995,419.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,215,532.62. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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