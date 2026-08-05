Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $226.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Scotiabank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.01% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.29.

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NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,931,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NRG Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,192,394 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,396,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NRG Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NRG reported second-quarter revenue of $7.48 billion, up 11% year over year and above the $7.31 billion analyst consensus. The company also generated $1.12 billion in operating cash flow and $1.03 billion in free cash flow before growth investments. NRG Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NRG reported second-quarter revenue of $7.48 billion, up 11% year over year and above the $7.31 billion analyst consensus. The company also generated $1.12 billion in operating cash flow and $1.03 billion in free cash flow before growth investments. Positive Sentiment: The company outlined a 1.2-gigawatt Texas build-own-operate project aimed at data-center demand, with a late-2029 commercial operation target and potential annual adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million. The data-center strategy could provide a significant long-term growth driver. NRG Texas BYOP Project

The company outlined a 1.2-gigawatt Texas build-own-operate project aimed at data-center demand, with a late-2029 commercial operation target and potential annual adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million. The data-center strategy could provide a significant long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: NRG reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.90 to $9.90. While the range was maintained, its midpoint remains below the roughly $9.17 analyst consensus, limiting the positive impact of the reaffirmation. NRG Adjusted Earnings and Guidance

NRG reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.90 to $9.90. While the range was maintained, its midpoint remains below the roughly $9.17 analyst consensus, limiting the positive impact of the reaffirmation. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $1.49, below estimates of approximately $1.66-$1.69 and down from $1.73-$1.68 a year earlier. Rising interest costs pressured profitability and contributed to the earnings disappointment. NRG Misses Profit Estimates as Interest Costs Rise

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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