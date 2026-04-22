Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $123.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. Scotiabank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock's current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.68.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.94. 2,015,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,804. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here