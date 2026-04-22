SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 290,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,972,400. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $888,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $843,900.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $857,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $867,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $806,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $807,900.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. SEA's revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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