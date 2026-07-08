SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $2,088,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,205,000. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.

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SEA Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. SEA's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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