SEA (NYSE:SE) Director Sells $9,161,607.10 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 103,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $9,161,607.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,775 shares in the company, valued at $17,600,177.50. This represents a 34.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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SEA Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:SE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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