SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $164,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,921,675. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $126,468.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $163,050.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $124,896.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $119,580.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $120,720.00.

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SEA Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:SE opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SEA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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