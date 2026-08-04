SEA (SE) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect SEA to announce earnings of $0.8320 per share and revenue of $7.1186 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SEA Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SE traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,962. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEA

In other news, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 540,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,480,600. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,100 shares of company stock worth $47,515,790. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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