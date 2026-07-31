SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller Sells 27,741 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 27,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $254,107.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 244,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,674.96. The trade was a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Scott Rossmiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 9,601 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $68,839.17.

On Monday, June 15th, Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 9,670 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $70,300.90.

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SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of SMHI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 116,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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