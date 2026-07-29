SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.36, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

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SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 179,664 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,022. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEACOR Marine

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $116,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 497,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,170.18. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 9,601 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $68,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 275,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,119.90. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 83,162 shares of company stock valued at $647,224 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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