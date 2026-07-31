SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) VP Andrew Everett II Sells 63,124 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) VP Andrew Everett II sold 63,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $576,953.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 206,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,157.82. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 116,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,115. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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