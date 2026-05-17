Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $733.7083.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $795.47 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $526.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $103.73 and a 1-year high of $841.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,527,650. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here