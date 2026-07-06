Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $880.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $820.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.19. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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