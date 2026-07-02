Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William Mosley Sells 20,657 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.48, for a total value of $18,807,785.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,860 shares in the company, valued at $292,136,612.80. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $95.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $820.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,269,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,854. The company's 50 day moving average price is $843.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,150 from $1,000 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,150 from $1,000 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Seagate Technology to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects and solid growth attributes.

Zacks upgraded Seagate Technology to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects and solid growth attributes. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Seagate’s data center business as a major growth driver, with cloud demand, Mozaic adoption and long-term supply agreements supporting revenue growth through fiscal 2027. Can Seagate's Data Center Business Maintain its Growth Momentum?

Analysts highlighted Seagate’s data center business as a major growth driver, with cloud demand, Mozaic adoption and long-term supply agreements supporting revenue growth through fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Seagate was also described as a strong momentum and growth stock, with recent articles pointing to exceptional return potential and strong 52-week price momentum. Here's Why Seagate (STX) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Seagate was also described as a strong momentum and growth stock, with recent articles pointing to exceptional return potential and strong 52-week price momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate’s latest Zacks research downgrade from strong-buy to hold adds some caution, but it was quickly outweighed by the later Strong Buy upgrade.

Seagate’s latest Zacks research downgrade from strong-buy to hold adds some caution, but it was quickly outweighed by the later Strong Buy upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Memory and storage shares, including Seagate, sold off as investors worried about a memory supply glut and fading momentum in the sector, which appears to be the main reason for the stock’s decline.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $378,985,000 after purchasing an additional 943,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $880.52.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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