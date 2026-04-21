Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $515.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the data storage provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.91% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $505.79.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $25.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $565.39. 2,582,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $424.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $566.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total value of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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