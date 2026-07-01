Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $874.52.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4%

STX stock opened at $965.00 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $835.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.40. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,069 shares of company stock worth $98,747,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $378,985,000 after purchasing an additional 943,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald target increase

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reflecting a very constructive view on Seagate’s earnings power and demand outlook. Benzinga report on Melius initiation

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reflecting a very constructive view on Seagate’s earnings power and demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a top AI infrastructure and storage beneficiary, citing strong demand for high-capacity drives, HAMR product wins, and repeated earnings beats as key growth drivers. Zacks AI infrastructure article

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a top AI infrastructure and storage beneficiary, citing strong demand for high-capacity drives, HAMR product wins, and repeated earnings beats as key growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage remains positive but warns the stock has already rerated dramatically, with one Seeking Alpha piece downgrading the rating from Strong Buy to Buy because a lot of the upside may already be reflected in the current price. Seeking Alpha downgrade article

Some recent coverage remains positive but warns the stock has already rerated dramatically, with one Seeking Alpha piece downgrading the rating from Strong Buy to Buy because a lot of the upside may already be reflected in the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Another article framed Seagate as “too hot to handle,” emphasizing that AI-driven growth is strong but cyclical risks remain, which may temper expectations after the stock’s huge run. Seeking Alpha cyclical risks article

Another article framed Seagate as “too hot to handle,” emphasizing that AI-driven growth is strong but cyclical risks remain, which may temper expectations after the stock’s huge run. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note compared Seagate with Micron and suggested Micron may offer better AI-storage upside, which could shift some investor preference away from STX. Zacks comparison article

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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