Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $531.61 and last traded at $539.75. Approximately 2,905,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,089,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $605 (from $450), upgraded to Buy and increased fiscal‑2026 revenue and EPS forecasts — a meaningful analyst vote of confidence that often supports higher shares. Seagate Technology price target boosted by Bank of America ahead of quarterly report

Bank of America raised its price target to $605 (from $450), upgraded to Buy and increased fiscal‑2026 revenue and EPS forecasts — a meaningful analyst vote of confidence that often supports higher shares. Positive Sentiment: Louis Navellier (InvestorPlace) lists Seagate as his preferred storage pick in a five-stock AI data-center buildout thesis — highlighting multi-year order backlogs and rising analyst revisions that can drive sustained demand for enterprise storage. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout (STX)

Louis Navellier (InvestorPlace) lists Seagate as his preferred storage pick in a five-stock AI data-center buildout thesis — highlighting multi-year order backlogs and rising analyst revisions that can drive sustained demand for enterprise storage. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (FXEmpire, Barchart) underscores continued upside for AI-related data-center components and calls attention to Seagate’s role as AI storage demand tightens — reinforcing the secular story supporting revenues. SNDK, WDC and STX Forecasts – AI Parts Look to Rally

Market commentary (FXEmpire, Barchart) underscores continued upside for AI-related data-center components and calls attention to Seagate’s role as AI storage demand tightens — reinforcing the secular story supporting revenues. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate has an upcoming key update on April 28; market reaction may hinge on guidance and order-backlog detail rather than headlines alone — investors are positioning ahead of that event. Dear Seagate Technology Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 28

Seagate has an upcoming key update on April 28; market reaction may hinge on guidance and order-backlog detail rather than headlines alone — investors are positioning ahead of that event. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and balance-sheet considerations remain potential headwinds: Seagate trades at a high P/E and carries substantial leverage (debt/equity), which could amplify downside if growth disappoints or rates move against tech names. No link

Valuation and balance-sheet considerations remain potential headwinds: Seagate trades at a high P/E and carries substantial leverage (debt/equity), which could amplify downside if growth disappoints or rates move against tech names. Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback on below-average volume suggests profit-taking or rotation after recent gains; short-term volatility is likely until April 28 or until analysts digest fresh results. No link

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $502.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.54 and a 200-day moving average of $334.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here