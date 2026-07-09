Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $615.00 to $775.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $937.54 and last traded at $890.09. 4,526,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,247,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $860.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $886.92.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.48, for a total value of $18,807,785.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,860 shares in the company, valued at $292,136,612.80. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here