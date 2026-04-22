Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $625.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $425.00. Seagate Technology traded as high as $586.00 and last traded at $579.88. Approximately 3,078,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,059,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.90.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $468.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.13.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.10 and a 200-day moving average of $339.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here