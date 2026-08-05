SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) VP Sells 15,000 Shares

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,900. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jean-Pierre Enguent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $42,300.00.

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SEALSQ Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LAES traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 7,341,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the first quarter worth about $32,639,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SEALSQ by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,223,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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