Sean Duffy Sells 12,944 Shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 12,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $264,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,401,964.40. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Omada Health Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OMDA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 2,078,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.73. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMDA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omada Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Omada Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Omada Health from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,402,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Omada Health by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,272,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 1st quarter worth $10,401,000. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth $9,212,000.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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