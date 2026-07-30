Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Here are the key takeaways from Seanergy Maritime's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Seanergy reported record second-quarter results, including $55.7 million in net revenue, $41.5 million in adjusted EBITDA and $1.32 in adjusted EPS. First-half adjusted EBITDA rose 165% year over year to $69.6 million, reflecting strong Capesize rates.

Seanergy reported record second-quarter results, including $55.7 million in net revenue, $41.5 million in adjusted EBITDA and $1.32 in adjusted EPS. First-half adjusted EBITDA rose 165% year over year to $69.6 million, reflecting strong Capesize rates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend 75% to $0.35 per share, marking its 19th consecutive quarterly distribution and bringing total shareholder returns since 2021 to approximately $108 million.

The company raised its quarterly dividend 75% to $0.35 per share, marking its 19th consecutive quarterly distribution and bringing total shareholder returns since 2021 to approximately $108 million. Positive Sentiment: Seanergy committed approximately $130 million to two Japanese-built Capesize vessels scheduled for 2029, bringing its fleet-renewal program to $591 million. Seven newbuildings and one modern secondhand vessel are expected to improve fleet age, efficiency and long-term earnings capacity.

Seanergy committed approximately $130 million to two Japanese-built Capesize vessels scheduled for 2029, bringing its fleet-renewal program to $591 million. Seven newbuildings and one modern secondhand vessel are expected to improve fleet age, efficiency and long-term earnings capacity. Positive Sentiment: Funding for the renewal program is substantially secured through $296.5 million of committed bilateral facilities, a €100 million unsecured bond and existing liquidity, covering about 90% of remaining CapEx without requiring equity issuance under the company’s contingency assumptions.

Funding for the renewal program is substantially secured through $296.5 million of committed bilateral facilities, a €100 million unsecured bond and existing liquidity, covering about 90% of remaining CapEx without requiring equity issuance under the company’s contingency assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Management remains constructive on Capesize fundamentals, citing resilient iron ore, bauxite and coal demand alongside constrained effective fleet supply. However, selective fixed-rate coverage for roughly 55% of second-half 2026 ownership days provides downside protection while limiting some participation if rates rise further.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts: Sign Up

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 10.8%

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 670,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Seanergy Maritime's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Seanergy Maritime

Key Stories Impacting Seanergy Maritime

Here are the key news stories impacting Seanergy Maritime this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record earnings significantly exceeded expectations: Q2 revenue increased 48.6% year over year to $55.7 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders surged to approximately $25.6 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS. Adjusted EPS was $1.32, compared with the $1.07 analyst consensus, and the company’s net income rose more than eightfold from a year earlier. Seanergy Maritime Reports Second Quarter and First-Half 2026 Financial Results

Q2 revenue increased 48.6% year over year to $55.7 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders surged to approximately $25.6 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS. Adjusted EPS was $1.32, compared with the $1.07 analyst consensus, and the company’s net income rose more than eightfold from a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and liquidity improved: Gross profit climbed 88.8% to $42.0 million, operating profit reached $30.5 million, and operating cash flow was $26.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents ended the period at $59.5 million, providing additional financial flexibility.

Gross profit climbed 88.8% to $42.0 million, operating profit reached $30.5 million, and operating cash flow was $26.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents ended the period at $59.5 million, providing additional financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased 75%: Seanergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, up from $0.20, with an indicated yield of roughly 7.9%. The payment marks the company’s 19th consecutive distribution and supports the stock’s income appeal. Seanergy rides capesize wave as it boosts dividend and orders on record profit

Seanergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, up from $0.20, with an indicated yield of roughly 7.9%. The payment marks the company’s 19th consecutive distribution and supports the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Industry conditions remain supportive: Management’s results benefited from a strong Capesize market, while coverage also highlighted vessel-order activity. Continued strength in dry-bulk rates could support earnings and distributions.

Management’s results benefited from a strong Capesize market, while coverage also highlighted vessel-order activity. Continued strength in dry-bulk rates could support earnings and distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was broadly favorable, with 38 investors adding shares versus 17 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs, Two Sigma and Acadian were among the notable buyers.

Institutional positioning was broadly favorable, with 38 investors adding shares versus 17 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs, Two Sigma and Acadian were among the notable buyers. Negative Sentiment: Insiders reported two sales totaling 6,870 shares and no purchases during the past six months. The transactions are relatively small but may temper enthusiasm about insider conviction.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: SHIP is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seanergy Maritime, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seanergy Maritime wasn't on the list.

While Seanergy Maritime currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here