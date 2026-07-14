Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG) Trading Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.6350. Approximately 68,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 56,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading decreased their target price on Seaport Entertainment Gr from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Seaport Entertainment Gr in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seaport Entertainment Gr

Seaport Entertainment Gr Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Seaport Entertainment Gr had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 100.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEG. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Entertainment Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seaport Entertainment Gr by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,141 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Entertainment Gr by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Entertainment Gr by 123.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period.

Seaport Entertainment Gr Company Profile

Seaport Entertainment Group Inc develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of entertainment and real estate assets primarily in the New York City and Las Vegas. It operates through three segments: Landlord Operations; Hospitality; and Sponsorships, Events, and Entertainment. The company's Landlord Operations segment engages in the holding of ownership interests in and operation of physical real estate assets, such as restaurant, retail, office, and entertainment properties, as well as residential units in Seaport.

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