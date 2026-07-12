Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SES traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,103. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$15.03 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

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