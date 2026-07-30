Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.85 and last traded at C$24.26, with a volume of 113457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Secure Energy Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$23.16.

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Secure Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.35.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$422.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

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