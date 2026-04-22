Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.80 and traded as high as C$23.01. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$22.85, with a volume of 2,343,177 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$22.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.80.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

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