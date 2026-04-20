Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Insider Sells £139,650 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB - Get Free Report) insider Rachel Lawrence sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400, for a total value of £139,650.

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Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 32 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,360. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,920. The company has a market cap of £254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 574 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.01.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 238.90 EPS for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank PLC will post 214.2857143 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,420.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STB

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands. The Group's diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors: • Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and • Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions. Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Secure Trust Bank PLC, Yorke House, Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

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