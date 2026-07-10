Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Sells 10,660 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 10,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $23,238.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,044 shares in the company, valued at $128,715.92. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Seer Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SEER traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,424. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Seer had a negative net margin of 464.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Seer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 685.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Seer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seer has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEER

About Seer

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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