Seer (SEER) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 26.58% and a negative net margin of 464.78%.

Get Seer alerts: Sign Up

Seer Stock Performance

SEER opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Seer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEER

Institutional Trading of Seer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 73,571 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seer wasn't on the list.

While Seer currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here