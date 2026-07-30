SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,535,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,264.35. This trade represents a 94.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get SEI Investments alerts: Sign Up

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,526. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $104.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 40.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEI Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEI Investments wasn't on the list.

While SEI Investments currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here