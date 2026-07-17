SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Up 13.1% - Still a Buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $13.2860. 1,295,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,510,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 11.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 2.42.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company's stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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