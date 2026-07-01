Sen. Jerry Moran Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Senator Jerry Moran (Republican-Kansas) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG. In a filing disclosed on June 25th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on May 27th.

Senator Jerry Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 5/27/2026.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $353.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $173.88 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,467 shares of company stock worth $4,877,600. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Senator Moran

Jerry Moran (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Kansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Moran (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Kansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Moran served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2013 to 2015. During the 2014 midterm elections, the Republican Party gained a majority in the U.S. Senate after winning an additional nine net seats. He previously represented the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2011 and the Kansas State Senate from 1989 to 1997. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Moran is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Moran was born in 1954 in Great Bend, KS, but was raised in Plainville, KS. After graduating from Plainville High School, Moran went on to earn his B.S. at the University of Kansas in 1976, and his J.D. at Kansas University School of Law in 1981. Moran has also worked as a bank officer.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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